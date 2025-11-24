Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC agrees to $570 mn settlement by fugitive billionaire Sandesara brothers

SC agrees to $570 mn settlement by fugitive billionaire Sandesara brothers

After being accused of defaulting on domestic bank loans, the brothers, whose companies spanned industries from pharmacueticals to energy, fled India in 2017 on Albanian passports

Supreme Court, SC

The brothers figure among 14 designated fugitive economic offenders under a 2018 law that allows the freezing of assets. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Supreme Court has agreed to drop criminal charges against billionaire brothers Nitin and Chetan Sandesara if they pay a third of their dues in a $1.6-billion bank fraud, a step that could prompt other offenders to seek similar settlements.

After being accused of defaulting on domestic bank loans, the brothers, whose companies spanned industries from pharmacueticals to energy, fled India in 2017 on Albanian passports, court filings showed. They denied wrongdoing.

The Supreme Court order, published on its website on Friday, is being reported for the first time. It quoted the brothers' lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, as saying they were agreeable to paying a settlement of $570 million, and set a December 17 deadline.

 

Rohatgi told the court his client were ready to settle "to get rid of all proceedings", the order said, and asked for all proceedings to be quashed.

Rohatgi did not immediately respond to Reuters queries.

Also Read

Justice Surya Kant

Hisar advocate to Chief Justice of India: The making of Justice Surya Kantpremium

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

SC to hear on Nov 24 plea challenging activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention

justice surya kant, br gavai, supreme court, new cji, cji

Dealing with pendency of cases will be my priority as CJI: Justice Kant

Jair Bolsanaro, former Brazil PRESIDENT

Brazil's ex-Prez Bolsonaro seeks house arrest for prison time citing health

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Chief Justice Gavai bids farewell to SC after four decades in judiciary

The brothers figure among 14 designated fugitive economic offenders under a 2018 law that allows the freezing of assets.

Others in the category are Kingfisher Airlines founder Vijay Mallya and diamond magnate Nirav Modi, who both deny accusations of bank fraud.

The Sandesaras own Nigeria's Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production, which contributes 2.5 per cent of federal revenue, the company says on its website.

India's federal crime fighting agency accused the brothers, known for throwing lavish parties attended by Bollywood stars, of duping banks to the tune of $1.6 billion, though they denied the allegations.

The ruling could open the way for economic offenders to strike similar settlements, leaving lenders struggling to recover their entire dues, said Debopriyo Moulik, a Supreme Court lawyer in independent practice.

"This is very similar to the approach adopted in foreign countries where fines are an alternative to facing trial," Moulik said.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Confident Justice Kant will reinforce constitutional values: Kharge

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant sworn-in as 53rd CJI: Key verdicts delivered by him

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas holiday: What'll be open, closed in Delhi?

Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd CJI, to serve till February 2027

Classroom, Class, Students, Student, Class 10 board, Class 10 board, Board Exam

Parliamentary panel to review mushrooming coaching centres, related laws

Topics : Supreme Court Indian fugitives Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon