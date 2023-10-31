close
Had Patel been entrusted with J&K merger, there'd be no Art 370: Rajnath

"It was the result of Sardar Patel's foresight and his diplomatic and strategic ability that the unity and integrity of India could be ensured", Singh said

Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off 'Run For Unity', on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Lucknow. He also highlighted the Former Prime Minister's role in bringing princely states together after 1947.
During the address, he said "Under this campaign, the youth will be given an opportunity and a platform to engage in nation-building activities. You are encouraged to join this campaign in large numbers. This one step of yours will prove to be a big leap in building the 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' of Sardar Patel's dreams. On this day we should remember all those freedom fighters and leaders who played a major role in liberating India and building an independent India.
Singh remembered the former deputy Prime Minister Vallabbhai Patel's contribution to unite India.
"When India became independent, it was divided into 562 princely states. The British deliberately gave the princely states a chance to decide whether to merge or remain separate. In such a situation, it is difficult to imagine today what difficult situation and challenge Sardar Patel would have faced as the Home Minister of the country. It was the result of Sardar Patel's foresight and his diplomatic and strategic ability that the unity and integrity of India could be ensured", Singh said.
Singh also asserted that the BJP is making constant efforts to give recognition to Vallabbhai Patel.
"We are making efforts to give Sardar Patel the respect he always deserved. For the first time in 2013, as National President of BJP, I flagged off the first 'Run for Unity' in Delhi", Singh remarked.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has installed a 182-foot-tall statue of Sardar Patel in Kevadiya, Gujarat, and its name is 'Statue of Liberty", he added.
The 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated by PM Modi on October 31, 2018.
Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is also celebrated as Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country.
Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rajnath Singh Article 370 Sardar Patel Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

