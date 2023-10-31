close
Rahul pays tribute to Indira on death anniversary, says will protect India

Indira Gandhi, India's first and only woman prime minister till date, was assassinated by her bodyguards on this day in 1984

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi lok sabha

In a heartfelt post in Hindi on Indira Gandhi's death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi said, "My strength, my grandmother."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his grandmother Indira Gandhi was a source of strength for him and asserted that he will always protect the India for which she "sacrificed everything".
Indira Gandhi, India's first and only woman prime minister till date, was assassinated by her bodyguards on this day in 1984.
In a heartfelt post in Hindi on Indira Gandhi's death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi said, "My strength, my grandmother."

"I will always protect the India for which you sacrificed everything. Your memories are always with me, in my heart," Rahul Gandhi said on X.
His cousin and BJP MP Varun Gandhi also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi saying, "Hundreds of salutations to my grandmother, late Indira Gandhi ji, who was a symbol of unmatched courage and struggle and the pioneer of democratic socialism, on her martyrdom day."

"Along with the determination to take tough decisions, you also had a very simple and gentle tenderness towards motherhood. You are truly the 'Mother of the Nation'," Varun Gandhi said of his grandmother.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indira Gandhi Congress

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

