IGI on alert after Darbhanga-Delhi flight receives hoax bomb threat call

"During the enquiry, the call was found to be a hoax. However necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view the security of passengers," DCP airport said

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital was put on high alert after a bomb threat call was received for a Darbhanga to Delhi flight. However, during the inquiry, it turned out to be a bogus call, officials said on Wednesday.
"During the enquiry, the call was found to be a hoax. However necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view the security of passengers," DCP airport said.
The passengers were swiftly deplaned after the flight landed in Delhi.
"On 24th January, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay," SpiceJet Spokesperson said in a statement.
"Passengers have been deplaned safely and the aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies," it added.
Further investigation is underway.

Topics : Amit Shah Delhi airport IGI Airport Ministry of Home Affairs DGCA Airports Authority of India

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

