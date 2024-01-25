Sensex (    %)
                        
Northern Army Commander visits J&K's Poonch, briefed on security strategy

The commander also reviewed the need-based projects initiated by the Army for the development of the local community

Indian Army flag

Representational image

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and was briefed about a new methodology being adopted to strengthen the area's security.
The Army Commander emphasised executing operations with utmost professionalism.
"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited a battalion deployed in the hinterland in Poonch sector for operational review," the Northern Command said in a post on X.
It said a comprehensive briefing was carried out by ground commanders on the prevailing security situation, including a new methodology being adopted to strengthen the security of the area.
The commander also reviewed the need-based projects initiated by the Army for the development of the local community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

