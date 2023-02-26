The council and caste

The city council of Seattle in the state of Washington, US, has passed a resolution specifically banning discrimination on the basis of caste. This is the first time caste has been added to an area’s non-discrimination policy in the US, but it is unlikely to be the last. The motive force behind the resolution was a left-wing Indian-American councillor, but it has received wider support from the state’s political establishment. Whether or not this precise resolution is replicated elsewhere or stands up legally, there is no doubt that there is political momentum in the US, particularly among younger and more liberal Indian-Americans, to ensure that caste is added to the protective categories that in US law are illegal axes for discrimination.
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 21:59 IST
