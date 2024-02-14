Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Illegal mining case: ED raids more than a dozen locations in Rajasthan

The ED conducted raids over a dozen locations in Rajasthan in connection with its probe into a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged illegal mining case

Enforcement Directorate

Representational image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids over a dozen locations in Rajasthan in connection with its probe into a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged illegal mining case.
The searches are underway in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Udaipur and Nagaur as part of the money laundering case linked to irregularities in the mining sector in the state, sources said, adding, that the agency sleuths conducted the raids under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The raids were conducted a month after the new BJP government in Rajasthan launched a major drive against illegal mining activities by conducting surveys through drones, wherever needed, to put a curb on the sources of such activities. The highest number of 75 illegal mining cases have been detected in Bhilwara district, where the revenue authorities have been alerted.
As per officials, Rajasthan has as many as 81 varieties of minerals in its land, out of which 57 are being commercially exploited. The state has the highest number of mining leases in the country, while the government has been taking measures to curb unlicensed and illegal mining by using remote sensing data and a geographic information system.
In a statewide crackdown, the Rajasthan Police in March last year filed 813 cases and arrested 330 people involved in illegal mining. During the campaign, 900 vehicles were seized, and 7,472 tons of minerals mined illegally were seized.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

Drone surveys to be conducted in Rajasthan to curb illegal mining

Rajasthan elections: CM calls ED raids in Chhattisgarh a 'birthday gift'

ED raids Haryana Cong MLA, ex-INLD legislator in illegal mining case probe

Weapons, Rs 5 cr cash recovered by ED during raids in Haryana mining case

Delhi HC to decide cases concerning HIV positive individuals on priority

350 e-buses launched: CM Kejriwal says Delhi has highest such buses

Shambhu border clash: Farmers allege attempt to make perception about them

Efforts to hold positive talks with farmers' union continue: Arjun Munda

PM Modi pushes ahead with Mideast-Europe corridor despite widening conflict

Topics : Illegal mining case Goa mining case Rajasthan government Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon