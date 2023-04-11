close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBI records Jagdish Tytler's voice sample in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

The CBI on Tuesday recorded voice sample of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with a 1984 case of anti-Sikh riots

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CBI records Jagdish Tytler's voice sample in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBI on Tuesday collected voice sample of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with a 1984 case of anti-Sikh riots in the city's Pul Bangash area, officials said.

The agency, which has filed three closure reports so far, made the move after getting "fresh evidence" in the case, they said.

Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in the CGO Complex where his voice sample was collected by experts, they said.

He was allowed to leave in the forenoon after the exercise was complete, they said.

The case pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in North Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

The victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI's closure reports in the case.

Also Read

Tytler's presence at Bharat Jodo Yatra meeting shows Cong's true face: BJP

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in UK's Leicester city: Report

BJP lashes at Cong over Tytler's inclusion in municipal poll committee

Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension

Complaint against Pragya Thakur over derogatory speech against minorities

Cow urine unfit for humans, contains harmful bacteria, says research body

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

TN notifies ban on online gaming; carries a fine of Rs 5,000, 3-month jail

PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted employees

Only a technical issue, CPI secretary on removal of national party status

The court had in December 2015 directed the CBI to further investigate the matter and said it would monitor the probe every two months to ensure that no aspect is left uninvestigated.

The agency had reinvestigated the case of killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the Gurudwara after a court in December 2007 refused to accept its closure report.

The CBI is also regularly filing its status reports in the matter before a special court here.

Topics : Jagdish Tytler | anti sikh riots case | CBI | 1984 anti-Sikh riots

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon