IMC: PM Modi pitches for framing do's, dont's for ethical use of technology

Talking of India's experience, he said after the expeditious roll out, 5G telecom services are now available in most places across the country and work on 6G has already begun

Global institutions, he said, should come together to work out dos and don'ts. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a fervent pitch for framing of a global digital framework, with clear-cut dos and don'ts for ethical use of technology.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and India Mobile Congress here, he said just like the aviation sector, where the global community has framed a comprehensive framework, the digital world too needs rules and regulations.

Global institutions, he said, should come together to work out dos and don'ts.

He went on to emphasise on ethical use of AI with security, dignity, equity being at the centre.

 

Talking of India's experience, he said after the expeditious roll out, 5G telecom services are now available in most places across the country and work on 6G has already begun.

Giving out statistics, the Prime Minister said India has in the last decade become an exporter of mobile phones from being an importer, and has laid an optic fibre network that is eight-time more than the distance between earth and the moon.

India's digital vision that was unveiled in 2014 rests on four pillars -- making devices cheaper, connectivity reaching all concerns, affordable data and digital-first, he said.

"We have made digital connectivity an effective tool for last-mile delivery," he said.

Modi said India is willing to share its experience of successful building of digital public infrastructure with the rest of the world.


First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

