Business Standard
Home / India News / Heavy rains hit Andhra, low pressure likely to intensify into depression

Heavy rains hit Andhra, low pressure likely to intensify into depression

Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness vigorous monsoon activity on Tuesday, with fairly widespread rainfall distribution

Rain, Chennai Rains

People amid rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an red alert. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of a well-marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which moved from the southeast part of the sea towards west and northwestward direction and lay there on Tuesday morning.

The weather system is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh Coasts in the next two days, said the Meteorological Department in a release on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Meteorological Department, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness vigorous monsoon activity on Tuesday, with fairly widespread rainfall distribution.

 

A similar weather pattern has been forecast for Rayalaseema region of the southern state with widespread rainfall.

Dozens of places received heavy rainfall. Kavali in Nellore district recorded a rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Addanki (Bapatla) 14 cm, Kandukur (Nellore) 12 cm, Yanam 9 cm and Atmakur (Nellore) 8 cm, among others in coastal Andhra Pradesh region.

From Rayalaseema region, Kodur in YSR Kadapa district registered a rainfall of 10 cm, followed by Sullurpeta and Gudur (Tirupati) 7 cm and 6 cm respectively, among others.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC notice to Centre, EC on fresh plea against freebies during elections

Rain, Chennai Rains

Chennai faces severe waterlogging amid heavy rains, IMD issues orange alert

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Govt laying process of development beyond election cycles: Vaishnaw

Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui gets police protection amid Bishnoi gang threats

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: India will share experience in building digital public infra with rest of the world, says PM

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) noted that parts of West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

It predicted a similar weather pattern for Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyala, Annamayya, Chittoor, Tirupati and Kurnool districts.

Likewise, squally winds reaching up to 55 km per hour speed are expected along the coast.

APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh advised people to stay alert and called on fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea.


Also Read

Pawan Kalyan, Pawan, Kalyan

BJP hat-trick win in Haryana polls amazing: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan, Pawan, Kalyan

Andhra Deputy CM Kalyan visits Tirupati temple as part of 11-day penance

haryana new liquor policy

Andhra Pradesh notifies new liquor policy, to allow private retailers

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Will transform Rayalaseema into green energy hub, says Andhra CM Naidu

Supreme Court, SC

Tirupati laddoo row: 'No proof of contaminated ghee…' - SC raps Andhra CM

Topics : Andhra Pradesh heavy rains rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon