Sunday, December 28, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Year-end chill persists as IMD issues fog and cold wave alerts across India

Year-end chill persists as IMD issues fog and cold wave alerts across India

IMD has flagged dense to very dense fog, cold wave conditions, and snowfall across several regions till early January, warning of continued disruption to travel and daily life ahead of the New Year

Fog, Prayagraj Fog

Prayagraj: Commuters make their way amid low-visibility due to fog during a cold winter morning, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the year draws to a close, winter conditions across India are set to continue disrupting daily life, with cold waves and dense fog persisting across several regions. With New Year’s Eve approaching, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts, warning of dense to very dense fog, cold wave conditions, cold days, and snowfall in parts of the country.
 

Dense fog, cold wave, and cold day warnings

 
The IMD has warned that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh during December 28–30, and over Jharkhand on December 28. Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness dense to very dense fog in some to many parts till December 31, followed by dense fog in isolated pockets over the subsequent two days. Dense fog is also likely over Himachal Pradesh on December 31 and January 1.
 
 
Dense fog conditions are expected in isolated pockets over east Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh till December 29, and over the Jammu division till December 30. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal is likely to witness dense fog till December 31, while Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, and Odisha may experience similar conditions till January 1.
 

Rainfall and snowfall forecast

 
The weather bulletin also predicts scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during December 30 to January 2. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall during the same period.
 
Meanwhile, isolated thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 km per hour are likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during December 27–31.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Scrapping MGNREGA devastating attack on poor, PM acted alone: Rahul Gandhi

Delhi smog, fog

Delhi air quality slips into 'severe' category amid dense fog and cold wave

Deported Indians

Over 24,600 Indians deported globally in 2025; not US but Saudi tops list

Winter, Prayagraj Winter, Cold, Fog

IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog across north India ahead of New Year

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah calls for strong, unified anti-terror grid across India

 

Delhi weather forecast

 
For the next few days, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Delhi, with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours, as fog and cold wave conditions continue to disrupt daily life.
 
The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to remain around 22–23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius. Shallow fog is likely at many places, with moderate fog at isolated locations during morning hours.
 

Minimum temperature outlook

 
The IMD said there is no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India for the next two days, followed by a gradual rise of 2–4 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days, and a fall of about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter.
 
Over central and east India, minimum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged for the next three to four days, before rising gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the following three days.
 
No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the remaining parts of the country during the next seven days, the IMD added.

More From This Section

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Truck carrying concrete mixer overturns in Kerala, 2 killed, 13 injured

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Police register 2 FIRs over fresh allegations

Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Unnao rape case: SC to hear CBI plea against suspending Sengar's life term

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi discusses governance, reforms at national chief secretaries' meet

Supreme Court

Supreme Court takes suo motu note of Aravalli issue; case hearing on Dec 29

Topics : Delhi weather North India cold wave cold wave Cold weather BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon