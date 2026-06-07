IMD forecasts widespread rainfall as monsoon advances across India

As the Southwest Monsoon advances into southern and central parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several regions of the country on Sunday.

Where is rainfall likely over the next few days?

According to the weather bulletin, widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Southern states, including Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Karnataka, and Telangana, are also expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rainfall.

Widespread rainfall is also likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha over the next few days. Meanwhile, northwestern regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab are also expected to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Central India, including Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh, is likely to see isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, as well as over the Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Which states are under heatwave alert?

Despite the monsoon progression and rainfall activity, soaring temperatures and scorching heat continue to persist across several regions. Heatwave conditions are very likely over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has also forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius over northwest and central India till June 11. No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the rest of the country, indicating the continuation of prevailing hot conditions.

What is the weather forecast for Delhi?

For Sunday, the national capital is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of thunderous development towards the afternoon or evening. Light rain over the past week has provided some relief to residents from the scorching heat and soaring mercury levels. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to stay around 38 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast the possibility of very light rain or light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph by the end of the week in Delhi.