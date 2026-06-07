India's birth rate has fallen below replacement level, says Elon Musk
"India's birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India's birth rate fell below replacement many years ago," the billionaire said in a post on X
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SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday noted that India's birth rate has fallen below replacement.
"India's birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India's birth rate fell below replacement many years ago," the billionaire said in a post on X.
Musk was quoting data by media outlet AF Post which said on the social media site that India's fertility rate has fallen below replacement for the first time in the country's history, "declining from a TFR (Total Fertility Rate) of 2.3 to 1.9 in just a decade. Delhi's fertility rate now sits at 1.2, lower than Finland's."
India’s birth rate has fallen below replacement. Among those most educated, India’s birth rate fell below replacement many years ago. https://t.co/RsWf0PK6wx— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2026
India's current population is over 1.46 billion and the country surpassed China in 2023 to become the world's most populous nation.
"Although its fertility rate has declined over the years, India has a population of well over a billion, and wide inequalities persist, despite significant improvements in health and education. Maternal mortality and gender discrimination remain high. Early marriage and pregnancy contribute to excessive maternal death among women under the age of 24," according to information on the UNFPA website.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 6:21 AM IST