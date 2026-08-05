IMD warns of heavy rainfall across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

Light rain over the past few days has brought respite from heat and humidity in the national capital, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers on Wednesday. A yellow alert remains in place for Delhi, while several states across north, east, central and northeast India are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Delhi to see more spells of rain

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain in Delhi through the day. Another spell of light rain is likely towards the evening and night. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain warning for several states

The weather department has forecast widespread rainfall across parts of northwest, east, central and northeast India, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several states. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya are among the states expected to receive heavy showers.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Konkan and Goa, Kerala, coastal Karnataka and parts of the Northeast, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in some areas. The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable locations to remain alert as intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging and localised flooding.

Assam records two more flood deaths

Flooding continues to affect parts of Assam, with around 122,000 people still impacted across five districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Two more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking this year's flood-related death toll to 89.

Sivasagar remains the worst-affected district, followed by Charaideo and Jorhat. While the number of affected people has declined in recent days, relief and monitoring operations remain underway as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the state.