IMD weather 2024: Red alert issued for heavy showers in many states

New Delhi: Boys run on the Kartavya Path amid rains, in New Delhi. Light rainfall on Friday brought some relief to the people in Delhi after a relentless heatwave in the region for over a month. (Photo:PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its recent weather conditions notice has forecasted severe rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh for the following three days. The IMD has likewise issued a high alert for heavy rain for these three states while an orange alert for severe rainfall has been announced for Delhi, East Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and East Madhya Pradesh. An orange alert implies the residents must be ready for power cuts and significant interruptions might affect streets, rail, and air transportation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD weather forecast 2024: Delhi today The National Capital is predicted to have cloudy weather and is expected to get average to severe showers along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday (Sept 12). The maximum temperature is predicted to be about 30 and the minimum temperature will be 23 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

The Met Department has anticipated that there might be isolated severe downpours in Uttarakhand from Sept 12 to Sept 13, West Uttar Pradesh will get it for a similar span while East Uttar Pradesh is probably going to get it on Sept 12. Similar weather patterns will prevail in East Rajasthan from Sept 12 to Sept 15.

Similar weather conditions are expected in states of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand between September 12 and September 14. West Rajasthan is anticipated to experience heavy showers on Sept 12 and Himachal Pradesh is likely to face rains on Sept 12 and Sept 13.

Weather forecast 2024: West and Central India

The IMD's weather office has forecasted “fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Central India and Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region during the week; Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch during the week.”

IMD Weather update 2024: Southern India

The Weather office has warned that there might be widespread light to average rainfall overCoastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Mahe today. Similarly, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Naidu, Karaikal, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema are predicted to see this week.

IMD Weather 2024: Northeast and Eastern India to receive heavy showers

Severe rainfall may happen over Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh from Sept 12 to Sept 16. Jharkhand is forecast to get it on Sept 14, Bihar and Odisha might get it on Sept 13 and Sept 14. Gangetic West Bengal is predicted to receive severe rainfall from Sept 12 to Sept 14.