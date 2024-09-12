Business Standard
Home / India News / PM Modi attends Ganesh Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence; lawyers react

PM Modi attends Ganesh Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence; lawyers react

Senior advocates expressed concerns about the visit, questioning its implications for the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends 'Ganpati Poojan' at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:24 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Ganesh Puja at the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Wednesday, alongside the CJI and his wife, Kalpana Das. The Prime Minister offered prayers to Lord Ganesh, seeking blessings for happiness, prosperity, and good health for all. The post of the celebration received mixed reactions from the public with some lawyers raising concerns over judiciary-executive relations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared his experience stating, “May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity, and wonderful health”.
Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival celebrated throughout India, honours Lord Ganesha as the remover of obstacles and the deity of new beginnings. The Prime Minister’s attendance at the festival hosted at the Chief Justice of India’s residence has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.
 

Lawyers raise concerns over judiciary-executive relations

Several senior advocates expressed concerns about the visit, questioning its implications for the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive. Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General, Indira Jaising, criticised the visit on social media, claiming it compromised the independence of the judiciary. She urged the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to condemn the event, asserting that such public displays blur the lines between the judiciary and the executive.

“Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary. Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of independence of the CJI from the Executive Kapil Sibal,” Jaising wrote.

Echoing similar concerns, senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan stated that the CJI’s decision to host the Prime Minister sends a ‘bad signal’ regarding the judiciary’s responsibility to safeguard citizens' fundamental rights and ensure the government adheres to the Constitution. Bhushan emphasised the need for a clear separation between the two branches.

In a second social media post, Bhushan quoted the ‘Code of Conduct for Judges’, “A Judge Should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office. There should be no act or omission by him which is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which that office is held.”

BJP defends the visit as a cultural exchange

In response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders defended the Prime Minister's visit, framing it as a cultural event rather than a political engagement. BJP’s national organising secretary, BL Santhosh, argued that the criticism reflects an inability to understand civility and togetherness. He reiterated that the visit was focused on celebrating Ganpati festivities, dismissing accusations of socialising or compromising judicial independence.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across India

As the debate continues, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities remain in full swing across India. Homes, streets, and public spaces are decorated with pandals, and devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, marking the start of the 10-day festival that culminates with Anantha Chaturdashi.

Earlier on the same day, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti also participated in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, visiting Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha to offer prayers.

