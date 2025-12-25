Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Children of private employees studying outside Himachal can lose quota: HC

Children of private employees studying outside Himachal can lose quota: HC

The Himachal Pradesh High Court held that the state is entitled to revise eligibility criteria for MBBS and BDS admissions, ruling that excluding students schooled outside the state is not arbitrary

Neet exam

The petitioners were denied admission to medical and dental colleges in Himachal Pradesh under the state quota because they had completed part of their schooling outside the state, owing to their parents’ private sector employment elsewhere. | Photo: Shiksha

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently rejected a batch of writ petitions challenging the exclusion of some Himachali students from MBBS and BDS admissions under the state quota, reported LiveLaw.
 
The petitions were filed by students who had qualified the NEET-UG 2025 and were either bona fide Himachalis or children of bona fide Himachalis. They were denied admission to medical and dental colleges in Himachal Pradesh under the state quota because they had completed part of their schooling outside the state, owing to their parents’ private sector employment elsewhere.
 
A bench of Justice Ajay Mohan Goel upheld the exclusion, observing that the classification adopted by the state was reasonable.
 
 
"With respect to the private employees also, when once parents have moved outside in a private employment and wards obtaining education outside, they are not likely to come back, thus, their exclusion as aforestated footing cannot be said to be irrational or illegal," Justice Goel said, as quoted by LiveLaw. 
The petitioners argued that in earlier academic years, bona fide Himachali students and their children were eligible for state quota seats regardless of where they had studied. However, the court pointed out that the admission policy had since been amended by the state government and the university, tightening the eligibility conditions.

Also Read

Union Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal consolidation

Union Budget 2026: Tracking what Budget 2025 promised and delivered

aws

AWS denies global outage report, says services functioning normally

Aravalli range

Aravalli row: Why a 100-metre rule has triggered a mountain of concerns

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma unit recalls 17,000-plus bottles of antifungal shampoo in US

Zepto

Zepto preparing to confidentially file draft IPO papers tomorrow: Details

 
"The government which bears the financial burden of running government colleges, is entitled to lay down criteria for admission to its own colleges… provided classification is not arbitrary and has reasonable connection with the object of rules," the order read.
 
It also referred to a Supreme Court ruling which held that denying state quota medical admissions to students who studied outside the state due to their parents’ private sector employment is not arbitrary.
 
"This court cannot hold that the exclusion of this class in terms of the prospectus in issue is either arbitrary or discriminatory or unconstitutional. Therefore, in the light of the above observations, all these petitions are dismissed," the order noted.

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam nabbed 18 foreigners trying to enter illegally, sent back: CM Sarma

FSSAI

FSSAI asks food businesses to stop calling herbal infusions 'tea'

swiggy, delivery

Why Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon delivery partners are on strike on Dec 25, 31

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Atal Canteens, announces welfare plans

Accident, road accident

PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased after 9 killed in K'taka

Topics : MBBS Himachal Pradesh High Court NEET UG BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon