IMD weather today: Red alert for heatwave and rainfall warning in states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until May 23; in Rajasthan throughout the following three days, and in Uttar Pradesh until May 21.

The IMD also issued a red alert for four Kerala districts till May 21 as severe pre-monsoon rainfall lashed many parts of South India on Sunday. The weather office issued an alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Alappuzha due to heavy rain in several parts of Kerala, including the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

What officials have to say about IMD weather 2024?

The IMD stated on Sunday, “Strong westerly/south westerly winds at lower levels are likely to prevail over Kerala region from May 19-23. Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity is very likely to occur over isolated places of Kerala during May 19-22. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places of Kerala on May 23".

“There is a possibility that the sea will be rough near shore along the coast till 11:30 pm of May 19 due to the effect of high period swell waves, having heights of 0.4 - 1.2 metres. Current speeds vary between 12 - 52 cm/sec,” the IMD further said in its bulletin.

Moving to north-eastern states, the weather office stated, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next five days."

IMD weather 2024: Heatwave alert

Heatwave conditions were predicted for Rajasthan through May 21, Uttar Pradesh through the following three days, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh through May 23, Uttarakhand through May 22, Bihar through West Bengal through May 20, Jharkhand through May 21, and Odisha through May 23.

Strong surface winds of 25 to 35 kmph are likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan until May 24, despite the heatwave conditions affecting the majority of northern India.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall alert

• The weather office has anticipated rainstorms with lightning alongside breezes arriving at 30-40 kmph in the state over the course of the next couple of days.

• The IMD likewise gave an orange alert, anticipating isolated extremely heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram till May 22.

• The weather agency anticipated extremely heavy showers on May 23 in certain areas across the Southern peninsula, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala state, and for Karnataka until May 22.

• The Met Department warned of possibilities of heavy wet spells over Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 22. "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sikkim during 19th-21st; Arunachal Pradesh on 19th May, 2024. Very heavy rainfall will also likely be over Assam & Meghalaya on 19th & 20th May."

• Thunderstorms with light to direct showers joined by lightning and breezes have been anticipated for West Bengal and Sikkim till May 24.