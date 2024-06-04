Fire Brigade serves notice to 17 malls in Mumbai for safety norm violations

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has served notices to 17 of 68 malls over the past one week after carrying out surprise inspections last month, a civic official said on Monday.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said 48 of the 68 malls were found to be following fire safety norms during inspections held between May 26 and 30, while 17 malls have got notices for not adhering to these stipulations.



The malls were inspected on the order of BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani following the massive fire in TRP Game Zone in Rajkot in neighbouring Gujarat on May 25, which resulted in the death of 28 persons, including children.



"The 17 malls have been issued notices under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Protection Measures Act 2006.



They have been given 30 days to rectify the identified deficiencies failing which they will face further action," it said.



Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared as unsafe Malad West-based M/s The Mall, where a fire incident took place on Monday.



It cancelled the earlier notice served to the mall and also initiated legal proceedings against the management, the release said, adding that the process has started to cut its power and water supply.