Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fire Brigade serves notice to 17 malls in Mumbai for safety norm violations

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said 48 of the 68 malls were found to be following fire safety norms during inspections

gavel law cases

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has served notices to 17 of 68 malls over the past one week after carrying out surprise inspections last month, a civic official said on Monday.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said 48 of the 68 malls were found to be following fire safety norms during inspections held between May 26 and 30, while 17 malls have got notices for not adhering to these stipulations.

The malls were inspected on the order of BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani following the massive fire in TRP Game Zone in Rajkot in neighbouring Gujarat on May 25, which resulted in the death of 28 persons, including children.

"The 17 malls have been issued notices under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Protection Measures Act 2006.

They have been given 30 days to rectify the identified deficiencies failing which they will face further action," it said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared as unsafe Malad West-based M/s The Mall, where a fire incident took place on Monday.

It cancelled the earlier notice served to the mall and also initiated legal proceedings against the management, the release said, adding that the process has started to cut its power and water supply.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai Fire accident Rajkot Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon