Important role in building strong, progressive India: Kharge hails Indira

Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the ex-prime minister at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal' here

Indira Gandhi, India, Former Prime Minister

Indira Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
The Congress on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing her for playing an important role in building a strong and progressive India.
Indira Gandhi, India's first and only woman prime minister, was assassinated by her bodyguards on this day in 1984.
Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the ex-prime minister at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal' here.
In a post on X, Kharge posted a quote of Indira Gandhi to highlight her dedication to the country.
"Humble tributes to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman prime minister and our idol, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight, on her martyrdom day," Kharge said.
The Congress, in a post on X, said, "Heartfelt tributes to the country's first woman prime minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi, an example of strength, determination and strong leadership, on her death anniversary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indira Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi mallikarjun kharge Congress

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

