Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.63%)
67015.43 + 416.52
Nifty (0.73%)
19965.45 + 145.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.57%)
6006.50 + 92.60
Nifty Midcap (1.13%)
41438.75 + 461.00
Nifty Bank (0.80%)
45516.95 + 360.55
Heatmap

Impossible demands of private transporters' cannot be met: Siddaramaiah

The private transporters have claimed that they have been negatively impacted by the Shakti scheme and that the state government has not fulfilled their demands

Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said he and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy have heard their demands, "but if they keep impossible demands, it cannot be met" | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Mysuru (K'taka)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said some of the demands by private transporters', who are observing bandh today by staying off roads, are "impossible demands" and cannot be met.
The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a 'bandh' today, following which lakhs of private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses have stayed off the roads, making commuting difficult for school students and office-goers, among others, who depend on them.
"In a democracy, we cannot put restrictions on bandhs and protests. They are the essence of democracy but they should be held peacefully that's all," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on private transporters' bandh in Bengaluru.
Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said he and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy have heard their demands, "but if they keep impossible demands, it cannot be met."

"We have implemented Shakti scheme (free transport for women in public transport buses), they are saying that -- they are facing problems because of it, as women are not going to private buses -- and so are asking the government to bear those losses, can that be done? It is practically not possible, the scheme is for the benefit of women," he said, adding that whether they are facing loss or not is a different matter.
The federation has called for bandh seeking a ban on bike taxis, and urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme -- that offers free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses -- to private buses as well, among other demands.
The private transporters have claimed that they have been negatively impacted by the Shakti scheme and that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 landing site called Shiv Shakti: Who names sites on the Moon?

Siddaramaiah to turn bus conductor on June 11 to inaugurate 'Shakti' scheme

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah set to present State Budget today at 12 noon

Private transporters' observe bandh in Bengaluru, security beefed up

PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses trade and defence ties

Karnataka CM asks officials to take measures as dengue cases cross 7,000

India-Middle East-Europe corridor to make supply chain more resilient: EEPC

Saudi Arabia one of India's most important strategic partners: PM Modi

Exercise Bright Star-23 moves on to its culmination phase, says IAF

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka Bengaluru

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon