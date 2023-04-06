close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

With 59 mn travellers, Delhi's airport was 9th busiest in the world in 2022

Dubai was the only other Asian airport in the list with Chinese airports missing completely, given the Covid restrictions in China in 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
Duty-free, igia, airport

Indira Gandhi international airport. Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has ranked ninth in the list of the top ten busiest airports in the world, according to Airports Council International (ACI) data. This is the first time an Indian airport has made it to the list of the top ten airports in terms of traffic.

Delhi's IGIA handled 59 million domestic and international passengers in 2022. According to ACI data, the feat has resulted in IGIA jumping from the 17th rank in pre-covid 2019 to the ninth spot.

In terms of the traffic handled, among the top ten airports, five were in the US. Dubai was the only other airport from Asia in the list. None of the Chinese airports made it to the list, given the travel restrictions in place due to the Covid situation in the country. Chinese air traffic is still far below pre-covid levels.
 
Airport Passengers in 2022 (in mn) 2022 rank 2021 rank 2019 rank
Atlanta    94      01    01    01
Dallas Fort
Worth		    73      02    02    10
Denver    69      03    03    16
Chicago    68      04    04    06
Dubai    66      05    27    04
Los Angeles    65      06    05    03
Isanbul    64      07    14    28
London
Heathrow		    62      08    54    07
Delhi IGIA    59      09    13    17
Paris CDG    57      10    31    09

Source: Airports Council International; ToI
Passenger numbers include domestic plus international
 

Mumbai is India's second busiest airport. It saw 38 million passengers in 2022, much lower than 47 million in 2019.

Highlighting a common phenomenon between the five US airports in the list and Delhi's IGIA, the report stated that domestic travel makes up most of the traffic at these airports. All these airports have high domestic traffic, between 75 and 95 per cent of their total traffic.

The report noted that India had seen one of the fastest recoveries in terms of domestic air travel. This is despite a relative surge in airfares.

Speaking about the challenges due to the increased traffic at IGIA, the report quoted officials of some airlines as saying that airports that handle traffic at the levels of Delhi's IGIA have seamless connectivity between different terminals. An air train has been on the cards to facilitate the same. However, the project has not taken off so far.

IGIA was rated as the best airport in the world in the 25–40 million passengers category in 2015 by the Airports Council International.

Also Read

Air traffic volume may recover to pre-pandemic level in FY23: CRISIL

Ashneer Grover slams Delhi's IGI airport for long wait, shares suggestions

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Stuck in traffic jams in Delhi? Here is what's slowing down the capital

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Opposition parties to take out 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House

Fantasy sports gaming revenue to reach up to Rs 3,100 cr during IPL 2023

BCCI mourns the passing away of former India opener Sudhir Naik at 78

Telangana: Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Dilip Gore joins BRS, KCR welcomes

100 firms likely to start producing green fireworks soon in West Bengal

Topics : Indira Gandhi International Airport | Delhi International Airport | Airport Authority of India | DGCA | civil aviation sector | civil aviation policy | Civil Aviation Ministry | Jyotiraditya Scindia

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon