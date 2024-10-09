Centre to create a database of citizens moving abroad for work, education

Business Standard
During a high-level meeting chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, discussions focused on improving coordination between the Ministry of External Affairs and NITI Aayog

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday (October 8). | File Photo

The Government of India is initiating a comprehensive mechanism to monitor citizens seeking employment or educational opportunities abroad, according to an ANI report. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, October 8, convened an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss establishing a database that tracks both domestic employment and the movement of individuals overseas.

During the meeting, which included Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, discussions focused on enhancing coordination between the Ministry of External Affairs and NITI Aayog. The objective is to gather pertinent data on overseas employment and domestic job creation while ensuring effective oversight of recruiting agencies and the skills required for jobs abroad.

Collecting data on citizens moving to ECR, non-ECR nations

Mandaviya stressed the necessity of collecting comprehensive data on citizens moving to both Emigration Check Required (ECR) and Non-ECR countries. He proposed integrating various platforms, such as the National Career Service (NCS), MY Bharat Platform, and eMigrate, to provide a holistic view of the job market. ECR countries are characterised by less stringent regulations governing the entry and employment of foreign nationals.

The meeting highlighted the crucial role industry associations could play in gathering employment data, calling on NITI Aayog to assist in compiling this information from various ministries. The commitment to bridging existing data gaps, particularly in the informal sector, was underscored alongside plans to create a unified employment data portal. This initiative aims to centralise employment information and expand opportunities for Indian workers abroad, ultimately contributing to informed policy-making and job creation efforts.

Focus on ELI scheme

Simultaneously, the labour ministry is expediting discussions with various stakeholders about the employment-linked incentive (ELI) schemes. The goal is to establish guidelines and announce the three schemes by the end of November. Sources indicated that while the initial target was to implement the ELIs by the close of 2024, an earlier rollout is now anticipated.

To date, the ministry has conducted 15 meetings with a range of participants, including industry representatives, employer and employee organisations, government ministries, officials from states and Union Territories, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and various academic and research institutions.

