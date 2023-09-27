close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy: EAM Jaishankar

The experts raised an alarm on reports of serious human rights violations and abuses in Manipur, including acts of alleged sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, home destruction

S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar

India had rejected these comments, calling them "unwarranted, presumptive and misleading, and asserted that the situation in the state was peaceful | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said efforts are on in Manipur by the state and the central governments to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns and there is adequate law-and-order enforcement.
"...I think one part of the problem in Manipur has been the destabilising impact of migrants who have come," he said Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in response to a question on the situation in the northeastern state in India.
"But there are also tensions which obviously have a long history which precede that. And today, I think the effort is on the part of the state government and the Union government to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns, that arms which were seized during that period are recovered, that there is an adequate law-and-order enforcement out there so that incidents of violence don't happen," the minister said.
Earlier this month, a group of United Nations experts said they are "appalled" by reports and images of violence in Manipur targeting women and girls, and urged the Indian government to take robust action to investigate the incidents and hold the perpetrators to account.
The experts raised an alarm on reports of serious human rights violations and abuses in Manipur, including acts of alleged sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, home destruction, forced displacement, torture and ill-treatment.
India had rejected these comments, calling them "unwarranted, presumptive and misleading, and asserted that the situation in the state was peaceful.

Also Read

No normalcy with China until borders not peaceful: EAM Jaishankar

Global south a victim of several challenges, impacting lives: Jaishankar

We will soon embark on Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on four-nation visit from Apr 21 to 29

Jaishankar's 4-nation visit to Central and Latin America begins today

India, US discuss opportunities to further strengthen logistics cooperation

Credible evidence of India's involvement in Nijjar's killing: Jagmeet Singh

ABPMJAY was launched to make citizens free from burden of healthcare: Min

Govt should take necessary measures: Adhir Ranjan on Khalistan supporters

99% tourism resumes in HP as it recovers from nature's fury: Official

Jaishankar was asked about him dismissing these comments as "presumptive".
"The comment wasn't made by me personally but by the spokesperson. Was that comment correct? My answer to you would be yes," he said.
The minister was also asked about reports by Sweden's V-Dem Institute and the US government-funded NGO Freedom House that had criticised India on freedom and democracy.
Jaishankar had slammed the two organisations for their "hypocrisy" and called them "self-appointed custodians of the world who find it very difficult to stomach that somebody in India is not looking for their approval".
Responding to the question on this at the CFR event, he said, "I think it answers the question if you would be objective enough to understand it. I think it says very clearly that the people who are writing these reports have a strong bias, often they distort facts. Many of these reports are actually riddled with inaccuracies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Manipur violence

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon