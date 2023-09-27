close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

99% tourism resumes in HP as it recovers from nature's fury: Official

Excessive rains and flash floods, triggering massive landslides had thrown normal life out of gear but the government actively carried out restoration operations

Himachal Pradesh

Bali, who is also the chairman of HP Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), said Shimla Flying Festival would be organised at Junga near the state capital from October 12 to 15 and the tourism corporation has released Rs 10 lakh for the event.

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bouncing back from being on the receiving end of nature's fury, Himachal Pradesh now plans to hold tourism festivals in all its 12 districts as 99 per cent of tourism activities have resumed in the state, an official said Tuesday.
Raghubir Singh Bali, the vice chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board, also said district Tourism Officers would prepare the theme of festivals in their districts and school and college students and local representatives would be involved in various activities at the festival.
Excessive rains and flash floods, triggering massive landslides had thrown normal life out of gear but the government actively carried out restoration operations and as on day roads are open, services have been restored and the state is fully prepared to receive tourists, Bali said in a statement issued here.
Bali, who is also the chairman of HP Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), said Shimla Flying Festival would be organised at Junga near the state capital from October 12 to 15 and the tourism corporation has released Rs 10 lakh for the event.
Competitors from the country and abroad would participate in the event and 35 fliers have already been registered and the number is likely to increase to 100, he said, adding that one competitor would participate in solo and two in tandem and registration fee has been fixed at Rs 5,000.

Also Read

330 roads closed due to rain-triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Monsoon fury in Himachal continues, 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

India, US eyeing collaboration in batteries, minerals: Advisor to PM

AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland for another 6 months

Canada's lentil sales to India slow after Trudeau raises murder suspicions

No decision yet on demand to cut export duty, says Maharashtra minister

150,000 dedicate 500,000 hours in 9 days for 'Swachhata Hi Seva': Railways

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh tourism Monsoon

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon