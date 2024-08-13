Business Standard
In view of PM's assurance, state govt has to make rehab plans: Kerala Guv

PM has suggested the preparation of a long-term plan for the rehabilitation of landslide victims, and assured that resource constraints will not hinder its implementation, Kerala Governor Arif added

I feel very confident after this assurance from the PM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thrissur(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring that resources will not be an issue in rehabilitation of those affected by the landslides in Wayanad district, it is for the state government to chalk out a detailed plan for the same.
Responding to reporters' queries here, Khan said the Prime Minister has suggested the preparation of a long-term plan for the rehabilitation of landslide victims, and assured that resource constraints will not hinder its implementation.
"I feel very confident after this assurance from the PM. It is a blanket statement," he said.
He also pointed out that help for the victims was coming from all quarters across the country.
Khan said that on Monday he received Rs 3.5 lakh from Sathrughna Swami temple towards the relief and rehabilitation work.
Besides that, his office has been receiving cheques from other parts of the country which have been sent to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

"So people are coming forward in a big way. All over the country, the people are sharing the grief and pain of those affected by the landslides in Wayanad. So, now it is for the state government to make a detailed plan," he added.
Asked whether the state government was on the right path, Khan said, "It is not a question of being right or wrong."

"It is a time of emergency and in this emergency, all of us stand on the same page."

Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30 almost decimating both the areas.
According to the state government, till Monday, the landslides killed 229 people and over 130 are still missing.
Of the total bodies recovered, 51 are yet to be identified.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

