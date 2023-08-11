IIT Madras study may help assess impact of power plants on climate change

The impact of power plants on the environment has been a subject of debate for several decades. A groundbreaking study by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) suggests a nuanced view. It indicates that if other polluting sources like traffic and industry are eliminated, emissions from power plants may contribute to an increase in aerosol formations with high cloud-forming potential. These findings will enhance our understanding of potential future temperature changes.

Environment experts are predicting a rise in global temperature anywhere between 1.5 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees Celsius by the close of this century. This study aims to assist scientists in accurately assessing the contribution of aerosols originating from power plant emissions, thereby helping in forecasting future climate change scenarios. An aerosol is a suspension of fine solid particles or liquid droplets in the air.

Sachin S Gunthe, coordinator of the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras, elucidated, “We found that these aerosols, formed due to power plant emissions, have the highest cloud and precipitation forming potential. This study aids in indicating the climate impact or radiative forcing impact arising from aerosols formed from power plant emissions. How much they contribute to climate change is now better understood.” This study was conducted during the Covid-19 lockdown in India, an ideal setting that insulated the researchers from traffic and other industrial emissions.

The research revealed that the conversion of gaseous sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from power plants into particulate matter contributes to a substantial mass load of aerosols rich in sulfates. These have high cloud-forming potential in the atmosphere. Atmospheric aerosol particles play a crucial role in cloud formation, securing the availability of freshwater for life on Earth, and also in managing incoming solar radiation. Climate modellers will find these insights immensely valuable in evaluating the impact of power plants on climate change.

During the lockdown, with a significant reduction in anthropogenic emissions such as traffic and industries, the researchers observed a stark decrease in the overall aerosol burden in the study region. This scenario provided a rare opportunity to isolate the effect of specific emission sources, mainly the power plant, which remained operational during the lockdown. The focus was on understanding the underlying processes of aerosol formation and its bearing on cloud formation and climate. The study investigated the impact of emissions from the Neyveli coal-fired power plant, situated about 200 km south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on aerosol growth and cloud-forming properties during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Gunthe further noted, “Implementing aggressive measures to reduce particulate pollution from traffic and various industrial sources within coastal regions such as Chennai might lead to outcomes that work against the intended goals. As a result, there is a pressing need for a comprehensive reconsideration and exploration of alternative strategies to effectively address regional air pollution.”

Aishwarya Singh, a PhD Scholar and Prime Minister’s Research Fellow (PMRF) at the Centre for Atmospheric and Climate Sciences, recalled the unique opportunity to continue the measurements during the lockdown. She stated, “I decided to stay back to carry out the observations, anticipating some interesting scientific findings as chances of having such a unique opportunity may nearly be impossible again.”

The findings of this important study were published this week in the esteemed NPJ Climate And Atmospheric Science, part of the Nature Group of Publications. It represents a significant step in understanding the complex relationship between power plants and the environment, a topic that will undoubtedly continue to engage scientists, policymakers, and environmentalists in the years to come.