'PM was laughing, joking', says Rahul Gandhi on Modi's speech in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that while discussing Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was laughing and joking in the Parliament.

The Congress leader said that the Indian Army can end the Manipur violence in just two days, but Modi does not want to extinguish the fire.

Gandhi said, "In 19 years of experience, I have never seen what I saw and heard in Manipur. In the Parliament, I said, 'Prime Minister aur Home Minister ne Bharat Mata ki hatya (death) ki hai, Manipur mein Bharat ko khatam kar diya'. These are not empty words."

He further added that when he went to the Meitei area in Manipur, I was told that if there were any Kuki in the security detail, they should not be brought here as they would kill the person. When we went to the Kuki area, we were told they would shoot down any Meitei person we bring... So, it is not one state, there are two states."

When asked about the no-confidence motion, Gandhi criticised Modi's speech and said that the Prime Minister's reply in the Parliament was about himself, his view and politics, and it had little to do with Manipur.

He added that Modi spoke for two minutes on Manipur in his speech, which was stretched up to two hours and 13 minutes.

On suspension of Opposition MPs from the Parliament, the Congress leader said that their job will not change even if the government suspends them and they are only focused on ending the violence in Manipur.

He said the PM should at least go to Manipur and talk to communities.

"The question is not whether PM Modi will become the Prime Minister in 2024, the question is Manipur where children, people are being killed," the Congress leader said.

He further added that though the media, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are all under control, he would continue to do his work.

"Wherever Bharat Mata will be attacked, you will find me present there protecting the Bharat Mata," he said.