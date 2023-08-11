Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

'PM was laughing, joking', says Rahul Gandhi on Modi's speech in Parliament

The Congress leader said that the Indian Army can end the Manipur violence in just two days but Modi does not want to extinguish the fire

Rahul Gandhi, rahul gandhi lok sabha

Rahul Gandhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that while discussing Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was laughing and joking in the Parliament.

The Congress leader said that the Indian Army can end the Manipur violence in just two days, but Modi does not want to extinguish the fire.

Gandhi said, "In 19 years of experience, I have never seen what I saw and heard in Manipur. In the Parliament, I said, 'Prime Minister aur Home Minister ne Bharat Mata ki hatya (death) ki hai, Manipur mein Bharat ko khatam kar diya'. These are not empty words."

He further added that when he went to the Meitei area in Manipur, I was told that if there were any Kuki in the security detail, they should not be brought here as they would kill the person. When we went to the Kuki area, we were told they would shoot down any Meitei person we bring... So, it is not one state, there are two states."

When asked about the no-confidence motion, Gandhi criticised Modi's speech and said that the Prime Minister's reply in the Parliament was about himself, his view and politics, and it had little to do with Manipur.

He added that Modi spoke for two minutes on Manipur in his speech, which was stretched up to two hours and 13 minutes.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

Financial inclusion a key area of interest for G20: Govt official

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College, no one injured

FM Sitharaman exhorts int'l community to help debt-saddled countries

Nursing institutes offering UG courses rose by 36% in 9 years: Mandaviya

Rajasthan govt waives fuel surcharge for domestic & agri consumers


On suspension of Opposition MPs from the Parliament, the Congress leader said that their job will not change even if the government suspends them and they are only focused on ending the violence in Manipur.

He said the PM should at least go to Manipur and talk to communities.

"The question is not whether PM Modi will become the Prime Minister in 2024, the question is Manipur where children, people are being killed," the Congress leader said.

He further added that though the media, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are all under control, he would continue to do his work.

"Wherever Bharat Mata will be attacked, you will find me present there protecting the Bharat Mata," he said.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Congress Parliament Manipur BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoJailer Box Office Collection Day 1Stock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftLatest News Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon