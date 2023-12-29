Sensex (    %)
                        
India asks Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, confirms MEA

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the request along with certain documents seeking the terrorist's extradition was sent to Islamabad recently

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

India has asked Pakistan to extradite Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, who is wanted in the country for various terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the request along with certain documents seeking the terrorist's extradition was sent to Islamabad recently.
A request for extradition was sent recently, Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing while replying to a question.
Saeed is a terrorist proscribed by the United Nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hafiz Saeed 26 11 Mumbai terror attack Ministry of External Affairs India Pakistan relations

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

