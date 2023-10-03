India, Bangladesh kick-start 2-week military exercise in Meghalaya

India and Bangladesh began a two-week military exercise in Meghalaya's Umroi on Tuesday with an aim to share tactical drills and promote best practices in carrying out sub-conventional operations.

The exercise -- "SAMPRITI-XI" -- promises to further enhance the defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh, fostering deeper bilateral relations, cultural understanding and mutual benefits from shared experiences, the defence ministry said.

"This exercise, alternatingly organised by both countries, signifies strong bilateral defence cooperation initiatives. With its inception in Jorhat, Assam in 2009, the exercise has witnessed 10 successful editions till 2022," it said.

Around 350 personnel from both sides are participating in the exercise.

The Bangladeshi contingent comprises 170 personnel, led by Brigadier General Mohammed Mafizul Islam Rashed, Commander of 52 Bangladesh Infantry Brigade.

The lead unit from the Bangladesh Army side is 27 Bangladesh Infantry Regiment.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast Asian Games 2023 women's cricket schedule: India vs Bangladesh SF timings Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming 65 were in ICU at Nanded facility against strength of 24 beds: Doctor Spicejet vs Kalanithi Maran: Delhi High Court defers hearing to October 9 CADC's chief executive,16 others revoke decision to join ZPM; return to MNF PM Modi inadvertently admitted Rajasthan government's good work: Congress Manipur's tribal body ITLF withdraws indefinite shutdown after 2 days

The Indian contingent mainly comprises troops from a battalion of the Rajput Regiment.

Brigadier S K Anand, Commander of a Mountain Brigade, is leading the Indian contingent.