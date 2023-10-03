close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

CADC's chief executive,16 others revoke decision to join ZPM; return to MNF

Sixteen members of the CADC, including Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma, had tendered their resignations from the MNF on September 29

Rasik Mohan Chakma

Rasik Mohan Chakma

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rasik Mohan Chakma, the chief executive member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), along with 16 of his colleagues, retracted their decision to leave the Mizo National Front (MNF) and join the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party on Tuesday, according to a report by EastMojo.

On his Instagram account, Chief Minister Zoramthanga posted: "Thank you Pu Rasik Mohan Chakma & all concerned Members of District Council (MDCs) of CADC for your heroic decision in pledging/renewing your allegiance with the Mizo National Front for noble reasons. We, the members of the MNF party, welcome you and wish you the best in your future endeavours."

Sixteen members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), including Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma, tendered their resignations from the Mizo National Front (MNF) on September 29.

The CADC members, including a Congress MDC, were set to join the ZPM under the leadership of ZPM Working President K Sapdanga on October 2, 2023, in Chawngte. However, the members have since revoked their decision ahead of the event.

In May, the 59-year-old veteran Chakma leader was sworn in as the new chief executive member of the CADC. Rasik Mohan Chakma has been elected at least six times as a member of the Chakma council from the Borapansury constituency since 1993.

On October 1, Chief Minister Zoramthanga criticised the ZPM, calling its actions fickle and incongruent. Zoramthanga's remarks come in response to the ZPM's earlier statement that they "don't need Chakma votes," along with the creation of a party unit in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

Chakma district council's chief executive,16 others set to join ZPM

Mizoram polls: Deceived by party leadership, say former ZPM members

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

CM Zoramthanga lays emphasis on encouraging nationalism in Mizoram

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief


The ZPM serves as the principal opposition party in Mizoram. Assembly elections in the state are due to take place later this year. Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 legislators in the assembly, while the ZPM has six legislators.
Topics : Mizoram state assembly election indian politics Assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon