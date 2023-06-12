close

'Biparjoy' on course to become cyclone with longest lifespan in Arabian Sea

Cyclone Biparjoy, expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15, is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy, expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15, is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

It will also be the third cyclone to hit the western state in June since 1965, the meteorological office said.

"Based on data from 1965 to 2022 for the month of June, 13 cyclones developed over the Arabian Sea. Of these, two crossed the Gujarat coast, one Maharashtra, one Pakistan coast, three Oman-Yemen coasts and six weakened over the sea," the IMD said.

Before 2023, only two cyclones crossed the Gujarat coast in June. One was a severe cyclone in 1996 and the other was an extremely severe cyclonic storm in 1998, it said.

The life period of Cyclone Biparjoy, which developed over the southeast Arabian Sea at 5.30 am on June 6, is about seven days and 12 hours so far.

The extremely severe Cyclone Kyarr of 2019 over the Arabian Sea had a life of 9 days and 15 hours. It developed over the east-central Arabian Sea, had multiple recurvatures and weakened over the southwest Arabian Sea.

The very severe cyclonic storm Gaja of 2018 over the southeast Bay of Bengal had a life span of 9 days and 15 hours. It crossed the southern peninsular region, emerged into the Arabian Sea and weakened there, the IMD said.

Cyclone Biparjoy is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

According to meteorologists, Cyclone Biparjoy underwent rapid intensification in the initial days and has sustained its strength due to an unusually warm Arabian Sea.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts in Gujarat, including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh, and Morbi.

It has also recommended completely suspending fishing operations in the east-central, west-central and north Arabian Sea till June 15.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in parts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat on June 15. Gusty winds and rain may cause major damage to standing crops, houses, roads, power and communication poles, and flooding of escape routes.

There is a possibility of disruption in the functioning of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Topics : Cyclone Arabian Sea

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

