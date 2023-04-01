India, Denmark exchange views on G20 presidency, India-EU FTA, Ukraine

India, Denmark on Saturday exchanged views on multilateral, regional issues including India's G20 presidency, India-EU Free Trade Agreement, Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, co-operation at the UN, and climate change.

The two sides during the 7th round of India-Denmark Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Copenhagen on Saturday, undertook a comprehensive review of their bilateral relations, acknowledged that bilateral relations have grown significantly and have benefited from the signing of the first-of-its-kind Green Strategic Partnership in September 2020, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

The consultations were co-chaired by India's MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma and Denmark's State Secretary for Foreign Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jesper Moller Sorensen. The last round of FOC had taken place in 2009 in New Delhi.

During the 7th foreign office consultations, discussions were held on progress made to implement the Joint Action Plan and sectoral cooperation in the areas of Renewable Energy including Offshore Wind, Water Management, Smart Cities, Green Shipping, Health, Dairy and Animal Husbandry.

Both sides noted the progress on the setting up of the Smart Laboratory on Clean River Water in Varanasi.

The two countries appreciated that bilateral trade in goods and services had exceeded USD 6.64 billion in 2022 and agreed to diversify their trade and investment. Over 200 Danish companies are present in India and have been working in various areas such as wind energy, shipping, consultancy, food processing and the engineering sector while around 60 Indian companies, mainly in the IT, life sciences and clean-tech, renewable energy and engineering sectors, have a growing presence in Denmark.

The two sides agreed to continue high-level political exchanges and to hold the next round of the Joint Commission Meeting at Foreign Minister's level in New Delhi at mutually convenient dates, according to the MEA press release.

As per the official release, there have been several high-level engagements between India and Denmark in recent years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Denmark in May 2022.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of the Kingdom of Denmark recently visited India from February 26- March 2, 2023. Prime Minister Frederiksen paid a State Visit to India in October 2021, being the first Head of Government to visit India since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India-Denmark Foreign Office Consultations were held in a friendly and warm atmosphere. It was agreed to hold political consultations at regular intervals.