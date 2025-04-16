Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters

Earthquake

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has struck Afghanistan, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning at 04:43 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The NCS shared the details in a post on X, saying that the earthquake occurred at Latitude 35.83 N, Longitude 70.60 E.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.9, On: 16/04/2025 04:43:58 IST, Lat: 35.83 N, Long: 70.60 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Hindu Kush, Afghanistan", NCS wrote on X.

Also Read

Myanmar Earthquake

Magnitude 5.5 quake hits central Myanmar in major aftershock since March 28

Operation Brahma, relief aid

India extends aid to diaspora in quake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma

United Nations

India's disaster response experience makes it key to Myanmar quake aid: UN

Myanmar Earthquake

Myanmar earthquake toll reaches 3,600 as rescue operations wind down

earthquake, Myanmar

Quad joins forces to streamline aid delivery for Myanmar quake victims

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

 

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump attack suspect allowed to hire expert to inspect rifle's operability

William Burck

Harvard hires top conservative lawyer William Burck to take on Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge bars Trump from targeting firm that sued Fox News over election lies

apple, apple logo

Apple to restructure sales division with departure of enterprise chief

US flag, US, united states

US judge questions Trump officials' refusal to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Topics : earthquakes Afghanistan Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayPBKS vs KKR LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon