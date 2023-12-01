Sensex (0.71%)
67461.22 + 472.78
Nifty (0.71%)
20275.10 + 141.95
Nifty Midcap (1.09%)
43377.10 + 468.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.85%)
6595.05 + 55.55
Nifty Bank (0.98%)
44915.90 + 434.15
Heatmap

India fulfilling commitments made in Paris: Sadhguru ahead of COP28 Summit

He further said that India is also fulfilling its promises at the Paris Agreement data fastpace and is moving in the right direction

@SadhguruJV

@SadhguruJV

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the COP28 Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said that India's leadership is very important in the direction of climate action.
He further said that India is also fulfilling its promises at the Paris Agreement data fastpace and is moving in the right direction.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There is a massive economic disparity between societies. India is fulfilling the promises made in Paris. It is very important, especially in COP28, because many of the top global leaders are missing. India's leadership is very important because we are a very large nation and the fastest-growing economy. We are fulfilling the Paris promises much quicker than what we promised. That gives us a certain leadership" the founder of the Isha Foundation said.
Speaking to ANI, Sadhguru said, "We must understand when we try to change the way we live...the way we energise the nation, the way we improve our economy, it is not going to happen overnight. This is how human beings function".
"We agree, we disagree, and somewhere a few things, we will work to improve it. Unfortunately, this is the nature of things when we try to do something on a global level. So this is an effort. COP is not an absolute solution. This is an effort to bring both awareness and action," he added.
Sadhguru also hailed the inclusion of the African Union in G20 under India's presidency and said that growing nations can enact climate action more easily than the richer nations.
"India was instrumental in bringing the African Union in G20. So giving a voice to all African nations is a big thing because Africa could be a big growth story in the next 50 years. India and Africa coming together as ecologically aware nations is very important. Because, rich nations who have got used to a certain kind of a lifestyle...maybe very difficult to change them. The growing nations can easily make this...," Sadhguru said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dubai for the COP28 Summit on Thursday night.
He was welcomed by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Prime Minister also interacted with the members of Indian diaspora, who waved and chanted slogans.

Also Read

West Asian countries to launch new climate initiatives at COP28 meeting

PM Narendra Modi arrives in UAE for final leg of two-nation visit

PM Modi holds talks with UAE President in Abu Dhabi to boost bilateral ties

India should not take new commitments at COP28 climate talks in Dubai: GTRI

India, UAE agree on trade settlement in local currencies to boost ties

Undertrial prisoners should be produced via video-conferencing : Bombay HC

All gaps along Pak, Bangladesh border to be plugged in 2 years: HM Shah

Global Ayurveda Festival 2023: Ministers from across the world to join

India's Aether Industries ordered to shut production at blast affected site

60 projects worth more than Rs 18K cr sanctioned from OMBADC fund: Official

PM Modi is scheduled to address the opening session of the World Climate Summit Action. He will also deliver four speeches and participate in two special initiatives on climate events.
COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE. The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change.
PM Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge at COP26 held in 2021. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Paris summit UN Climate change report Paris climate agreement

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon