India fulfilling commitments made in Paris: Sadhguru ahead of COP28 Summit

Ahead of the COP28 Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said that India's leadership is very important in the direction of climate action.

He further said that India is also fulfilling its promises at the Paris Agreement data fastpace and is moving in the right direction.

"There is a massive economic disparity between societies. India is fulfilling the promises made in Paris. It is very important, especially in COP28, because many of the top global leaders are missing. India's leadership is very important because we are a very large nation and the fastest-growing economy. We are fulfilling the Paris promises much quicker than what we promised. That gives us a certain leadership" the founder of the Isha Foundation said.

Speaking to ANI, Sadhguru said, "We must understand when we try to change the way we live...the way we energise the nation, the way we improve our economy, it is not going to happen overnight. This is how human beings function".

"We agree, we disagree, and somewhere a few things, we will work to improve it. Unfortunately, this is the nature of things when we try to do something on a global level. So this is an effort. COP is not an absolute solution. This is an effort to bring both awareness and action," he added.

Sadhguru also hailed the inclusion of the African Union in G20 under India's presidency and said that growing nations can enact climate action more easily than the richer nations.

"India was instrumental in bringing the African Union in G20. So giving a voice to all African nations is a big thing because Africa could be a big growth story in the next 50 years. India and Africa coming together as ecologically aware nations is very important. Because, rich nations who have got used to a certain kind of a lifestyle...maybe very difficult to change them. The growing nations can easily make this...," Sadhguru said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dubai for the COP28 Summit on Thursday night.

He was welcomed by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Prime Minister also interacted with the members of Indian diaspora, who waved and chanted slogans.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the opening session of the World Climate Summit Action. He will also deliver four speeches and participate in two special initiatives on climate events.

COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE. The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change.

PM Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge at COP26 held in 2021. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.