India has 172 GW renewable energy capacity, 129 MW under implementation

India has already achieved renewable energy capacity of 172 GW and another 129 MW is under implementation, a top official said.

New & Renewable Energy Secretary B S Bhalla mentioned about the capacity during a review meeting with States/UTs on the progress of renewable energy schemes and capacities in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to him, the total installed capacity would be 301 GW, which leaves approximately 200 GW capacity to be added in order to achieve the target of 500 GW capacity from non-fossil fuels.

Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba chaired the review meeting.

Among others, Principal Secretaries (Energy) /Secretaries of Power, New & Renewable Energy from States/UTs participated in the review meeting.

During the meeting, Bhalla emphasised that the role of states becomes critical and they have to facilitate installation of renewable energy plants by providing infrastructure.

Also Read Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD Suzlon bags 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy for 33 generators India has 'unparalleled mechanism' to address human rights violations: NHRC Delhi govt expresses concern over increasing atrocities on SC/ST community Telangana govt to distribute 'podu' land 'pattas' from June 24 to 30 Vinesh Phogat playing role of Manthara: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh Per kilogram subsidy under NBS regime down due to reduction in rates

Khuba highlighted that the energy sector plays a major role in deciding the future of India.

The Ministry of Power & Ministry of New & Renewable Energy are working in unison on a number of initiatives, including increasing the transmission capacity.

The progress of various programmes, including rooftop solar programme and National Green Hydrogen Mission was reviewed at the meeting.