Telangana govt to distribute 'podu' land 'pattas' from June 24 to 30

The State government has already announced that the formation day celebrations would be held for 21 days from June 2 on a grand scale

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to distribute 'podu' (shifting agriculture) land 'pattas' to tribal farmers from June 24 to 30.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with officials on 'podu' lands, state formation day celebrations and other issues, directed them to extend the 'Rythu Bandhu' farm investment support scheme to those who receive the 'podu' land 'pattas' (land certificates providing certain rights).

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also decided to conduct a conference of district Collectors on May 25 to deliberate on the state formation day celebrations, an official release said.

The State government has already announced that the formation day celebrations would be held for 21 days from June 2 on a grand scale.

Telangana State came into existence on June 2, 2014.

In another decision, the release said, the State government would take up distribution of house sites in villages to eligible beneficiaries in view of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the government today released the schedule for the 21-day celebrations giving details on the events planned for each day.

On June 2, Rao would inaugurate the formation day celebrations and would pay homage at the 'martyrs memorial' (built in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood). Later, he would unfurl the national flag in Secretariat premises.

June 3 would be celebrated as 'Telangana Farmers Day' and June 4 would be 'Security Day' that would highlight the efforts of State police in maintaintaining law and order.

According to the schedule, events would be held every day with one government department being the theme on the particular day. The progress achieved by the particular department would be highlighted.

