Uniparts India makes tepid market debut; shares settle nearly 7% lower
It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

Discoms not looking at signing agreement for procuring power at such high tariffs, says senior executive of French utility's unit

Topics
wind energy sector | Engie | wind power sector

Engie
Amit Jain, managing director of Engie India, a unit of the Euros 57.9 billion-in-revenue French utility, spoke to 'Business Standard'. The company is looking at India as a market for offshore wind energy but it’s not clear what kind of model will come up, he said. The interview is edited for clarity and space.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 19:25 IST

