Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India has no problem in making payment for Russian oil: Hardeep Puri

Puri, who is in charge of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, said India enjoys a buyers' position and foreign oil suppliers are making offers to its companies

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo

Puri said there has been no discussion with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on a potential retail price cut for fuel.

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:25 PM IST
India has no problem in making payments for Russian crude and it does not propose to cut retail fuel prices, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

Puri, who is in charge of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, said India enjoys a buyers' position and foreign oil suppliers are making offers to its companies. "I have not received any inputs from our companies regarding supplies stopping due to payment problems," he said. Instead, Russia oil imports stand at 1.5 million barrels per day. India buys most of its Russian oil in UAE Dirhams.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Media reports recently said Russian crude volumes had decreased, possibly due to problems in settling payments with suppliers. Puri said any dip in incoming crude volumes is a function of oil prices. Russia remained India’s single-largest supplier of crude oil for the 15th straight month in December, showed estimates by Vortexa, a London-based commodity data analytics provider that tracks ship movement.

Monthly crude oil imports in 2023 from leading countries ($ Billion)
  January February March April May June July August September October
Russia 3.17 3.35 4.01 3.44 4.58 3.8 3.37 4.43 3.48 3.78
Iraq 2.42 2.03 2.98 2.22 2.23 1.89 1.76 2.33 2.3 2.83
Saudi Arabia 2.26 2.3 2.56 2.12 1.65 1.48 1.41 2.07 1.65 1.82
United Arab Emirates 0.91 1.37 0.8 0.5 0.75 0.45 0.46 0.54 0.48 0.89
                     
 
                   
 
                 
Note : Latest data available in October
Source : Commerce Department


Russia crude comprised 0.2 per cent of India’s oil imports in February 2022 and rose to 40 per cent in February 2023. While the share has reduced in recent months, discounts on Russian crude have helped stabilise volumes. Sources said discounts hovered at $9-$11 per barrel in November, up from $8-$10 in October and the low levels of $4-$5 per barrel in mid-2023.

 
No discussions on price cut
 

Also Read

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Crude prices beyond $100 per barrel to create large, organised chaos: Puri

High oil prices pose challenge to economic revival in many countries: Puri

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Haryana approves waiver of outstanding water charges for rural households

WATCH: Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno park

Problems in Red Sea will not impact India's maritime trade: Shipping secy

11 firms expressed interest in port project in Great Nicobar Island: Govt

ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal mining case'


Puri said there has been no discussion with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on a potential retail price cut for fuel. OMCs made record profits in the first two quarters of Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24), but pump prices have not changed for 20 months now. Puri indicated that OMCs need to make up for previous losses and defer to shareholder interest.

In national capital New Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were last revised on April 6, 2022, when prices of the two fuels were increased by 80 paise a litre. Since then, the OMCs have not raised prices throughout the war in Ukraine and the volatility in crude prices that followed.

OMCs reported huge profits in the first two quarters of FY24 to beat market estimates. State-owned IOCL's consolidated net profit soared to Rs 13,713 crore in Q2 FY24, bouncing back from a loss of Rs 910 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. For BPCL, consolidated net profit reached Rs 8,244 crore in Q2, up from a loss of Rs 338 crore in the previous fiscal year. Both had informed the government they are still facing recovery in diesel.

In August, Puri had hinted that OMCs should cut prices by pointing out two successive quarters of growth. However, officials said the situation has changed now.

Puri said oil flows faced threats from attacks on maritime trade. "In the last ten days, we have had challenges to shipping in the Red Sea-Suez Canal area. Between 4-8 per cent of global Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes traversed the route in 2023, and 8.2 million barrels per day passes through here daily. If there is a disruption, there will be a major impact. In this kind of a situation, our primary responsibility is to ensure availability and affordability," he said.

India is navigating the challenge to maritime trade by diversifying the sources of supply. 

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri India oil imports Petroleum Ministry Russia Oil Prices in India oil marketing companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon