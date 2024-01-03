India has no problem in making payment for Russian oil: Hardeep Puri

Puri said there has been no discussion with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on a potential retail price cut for fuel.

India has no problem in making payments for Russian crude and it does not propose to cut retail fuel prices, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

Puri, who is in charge of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, said India enjoys a buyers' position and foreign oil suppliers are making offers to its companies. "I have not received any inputs from our companies regarding supplies stopping due to payment problems," he said. Instead, Russia oil imports stand at 1.5 million barrels per day. India buys most of its Russian oil in UAE Dirhams.





Monthly crude oil imports in 2023 from leading countries ($ Billion) January February March April May June July August September October Russia 3.17 3.35 4.01 3.44 4.58 3.8 3.37 4.43 3.48 3.78 Iraq 2.42 2.03 2.98 2.22 2.23 1.89 1.76 2.33 2.3 2.83 Saudi Arabia 2.26 2.3 2.56 2.12 1.65 1.48 1.41 2.07 1.65 1.82 United Arab Emirates 0.91 1.37 0.8 0.5 0.75 0.45 0.46 0.54 0.48 0.89 Media reports recently said Russian crude volumes had decreased, possibly due to problems in settling payments with suppliers. Puri said any dip in incoming crude volumes is a function of oil prices. Russia remained India’s single-largest supplier of crude oil for the 15th straight month in December, showed estimates by Vortexa, a London-based commodity data analytics provider that tracks ship movement.

Russia crude comprised 0.2 per cent of India's oil imports in February 2022 and rose to 40 per cent in February 2023. While the share has reduced in recent months, discounts on Russian crude have helped stabilise volumes. Sources said discounts hovered at $9-$11 per barrel in November, up from $8-$10 in October and the low levels of $4-$5 per barrel in mid-2023.





No discussions on price cut



Puri said there has been no discussion with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on a potential retail price cut for fuel. OMCs made record profits in the first two quarters of Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24), but pump prices have not changed for 20 months now. Puri indicated that OMCs need to make up for previous losses and defer to shareholder interest.

In national capital New Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were last revised on April 6, 2022, when prices of the two fuels were increased by 80 paise a litre. Since then, the OMCs have not raised prices throughout the war in Ukraine and the volatility in crude prices that followed.

OMCs reported huge profits in the first two quarters of FY24 to beat market estimates. State-owned IOCL's consolidated net profit soared to Rs 13,713 crore in Q2 FY24, bouncing back from a loss of Rs 910 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. For BPCL, consolidated net profit reached Rs 8,244 crore in Q2, up from a loss of Rs 338 crore in the previous fiscal year. Both had informed the government they are still facing recovery in diesel.

In August, Puri had hinted that OMCs should cut prices by pointing out two successive quarters of growth. However, officials said the situation has changed now.

Puri said oil flows faced threats from attacks on maritime trade. "In the last ten days, we have had challenges to shipping in the Red Sea-Suez Canal area. Between 4-8 per cent of global Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes traversed the route in 2023, and 8.2 million barrels per day passes through here daily. If there is a disruption, there will be a major impact. In this kind of a situation, our primary responsibility is to ensure availability and affordability," he said.

India is navigating the challenge to maritime trade by diversifying the sources of supply.