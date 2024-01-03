WATCH: Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno park

Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Madhya Pradesh, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday. Sharing a video clip of the cubs on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Yadav boasted the success of 'Project Cheetah', Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's pet project.







Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha.



This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Shri



My big congrats… Purrs in the wild!Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha.This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi ji to restore ecological balance.My big congrats… pic.twitter.com/c1fXvVJN4C January 3, 2024

20 cheetahs brought to India



Under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, eight felines (five females and three males cheetahs) were brought from Namibia on September 17, 2022, and kept in enclosures at the KNP. Later in February 2023, 12 more cheetahs were brought from South Africa. "Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha. This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Narendra Modi to restore ecological balance. My big congrats to all experts involved in the project, the Kuno wildlife officials, and wildlife enthusiasts across India," Yadav posted.Under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, eight felines (five females and three males cheetahs) were brought from Namibia on September 17, 2022, and kept in enclosures at the KNP. Later in February 2023, 12 more cheetahs were brought from South Africa.

Prior to this, Namibian cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March 2023. However, three of them died months later in May. Additionally, six adult cheetahs have died since March 2023 due to various reasons, taking the total number of deaths to nine.

Earlier in December, two male cheetahs, Agni and Vayu, were released in the tourist zone of the KNP, located in MP's Sheopur. They were released in the Parond forest range on December 17, an official press release had stated.



Meanwhile, 15 cheetahs remain in enclosures under surveillance by a team of veterinarians. These include seven male and seven female cheetahs and a cub.

(With agency inputs)