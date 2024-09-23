Business Standard
Home / India News / India has no role in causing destruction: PM Modi on climate change

India has no role in causing destruction: PM Modi on climate change

Addressing thousands of Indian-Americans at a community event in New York, Modi said that India has 17 per cent of the world's population and its carbon emissions are less than four per cent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

It's India's tradition for the love of nature, and that is why India is focusing on solar, wind, hydro, green hydrogen and nuclear energy areas in which they are carrying out investment | File image

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has no role in causing destruction to the world, in an apparent criticism of the West.
Addressing thousands of Indian-Americans at a community event in New York, Modi said that India has 17 per cent of the world's population and its carbon emissions are less than four per cent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Talking about India's green energy transition, he said a large number of green jobs are being created in India.
"India represents about 17 per cent of the world's population, and despite that, our contribution to emission is about only four per cent," he said, adding India today has "no role in causing destruction to the world.
 
China is the world's biggest carbon emitter followed by the US, India and the EU.
 
"Our carbon emission is almost negligible, he said, adding that like other countries, India could also have opted for a carbon fuel-driven growth. But that's not the case.

More From This Section

Rhinoceroses

Kaziranga leads rhino conservation with training for 700 safari drivers

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM orders inquiry into Army officer's torture, assault on fiancee

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Will try to build consensus on 'one nation, one election' in Parl: Rajnath

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Condition for supplying ghee to TTD changed during YSRCP govt: CM Naidu

Uday Bhanu Chib, Indian Youth Congress with Rahul Gandhi

Congress appoints Uday Bhanu Chib as president of Indian Youth Congress

It's India's tradition for the love of nature, and that is why India is focusing on solar, wind, hydro, green hydrogen and nuclear energy areas in which they are carrying out investment.
Referring to the impressive digital progress made by India, Modi told Indian Americans that they might have wallets in their pockets here, but people in India have digital wallets. No one can stop India now. India wants to have maximum mobile devices on 'Made in India' chips," he said.
The prime minister spoke about the remarkable progress made in the education sector. He wants students from across the world to come and study in India. The number of educational institutions has increased manifold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Have very ambitious goals; India a land of opportunities: PM Modi in US

PremiumEven after 100 days, Majhi govt still has to cover lot of ground in Odisha

Even after 100 days, Majhi govt still has to cover lot of ground in Odisha

PremiumQuad leaders

India aligns with G7 as Quad deepens ties to counter China's influence

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

India on right track to become Viksit Bharat by 2047: FM Sitharaman

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Update Tirupati Prasad: Previous government played with people's sentiments, says Andhra CM Naidu

Topics : Narendra Modi Carbon emissions New York

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon