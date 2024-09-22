Will try to build consensus on 'one nation, one election' in Parl: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the BJP-led government is going to table a bill on one nation, one election' in Parliament and will try to build a consensus as holding the Lok Sabha and assembly elections together across the country will help save three lakh crores. Addressing an election rally at Sainik Colony here, Singh said the plan behind one nation, one election' is to reduce expenses and rightful use of administrative resources among others. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp We are bringing the bill to hold the assembly and Lok Sabha elections together and efforts are on to bring all the parties on board. It has many benefits like rightful use of administrative machinery, financial and fiscal resources, one election calendar, proper use of human resources and increasing the voter turnout, he said.

The defence minister said if both elections take place together in the country, an amount of Rs three lakh crore could be saved.

Singh said the country is moving forward and becoming independent with focus on the manufacture of bombs, tanks and missiles locally.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the opposition leadership is spreading falsehoods and that too on the foreign soil.

Rahul Gandhi was in America recently and talked about Sikhs and their religion. He spread false things even (Pakistan's) ISI could not do such things, Singh said, adding the Sikh community's contribution to safeguard Indian culture cannot be forgotten.

The defence minister said the BJP will always stand with the Sikhs of the country, while the Congress has not only divided the community but also indulged in their genocide and allowed terrorism to grow in Punjab and Kashmir.

I want to tell the Congress not to spread falsehood so much that you cannot face the truth in future, he said.

The senior BJP leader referred to various measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the welfare of the Sikhs, including opening of the Kartarpur corridor in Punjab, and said justice was served to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots.

Congress is in deep trouble because its divisive politics has been fully exposed, he said.

Asking the gathering to work with dedication for the country, Singh said, We are born from its womb and we will live and die for it.