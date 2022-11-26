JUST IN
Farmers to march to Raj Bhavans across country to mark two years of protest
Need to make litigation process citizen-centric, tech must be adopted: CJI
Andaman's Swaraj Dweep decked up for G20 Presidency meeting today
PSLV-C54 successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit
38 special trains to operate for Sabrimala pilgrims from Telugu states
India waging a lonely battle to lay its hands on 26/11 attack masterminds
President Murmu pays homage to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
Mumbai: Tribute paid to martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks
Risk of asthma attacks doubled after Covid limitations removed: Research
Botched surgery: NHRC sends notice to UP govt after six patients lose sight
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Need to make litigation process citizen-centric, tech must be adopted: CJI
Our Constitution is pride of country's democracy: Arvind Kejriwal
Business Standard

Farmers to march to Raj Bhavans across country to mark two years of protest

The farmer leaders have alleged that the Union government had no intention of fulfilling their promises and that there was a need of a bigger agitation

Topics
farmers | Farmers protests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Farmers protest
Photo: PTI

Farmer unions will take out marches to Raj Bhavans across the country on Saturday to mark two years since they launched their agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

The farmer leaders have alleged that the Union government had no intention of fulfilling their promises and that there was a need of a bigger agitation.

The marches will also register the farmers' protest against non-fulfilment of various promises by the government.

Farmer leaders claim that the government had given to them in writing that it would hold a discussion and bring a law for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, but nothing has been done so far.

Thousands of farmers, particularly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, protested at the borders of Delhi for over a year, demanding the repeal of the contentious farm laws Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced repealing of the three laws last November. The protest was called off subsequently.

"They gave us in writing and agreed to our many demands, but nothing has been done," Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Hannan Mollah told PTI over phone on Friday.

"The government has proved it is a traitor who has cheated the farmers of the country. They are protecting the corporates. They have proved they have no intention of fulfilling our demands," said Mollah, who is in Lucknow to attend the protest march.

The SKM, a body of farmers' unions that spearheaded the agitation against the agri laws, has also called a meeting on December 8 to decide the future course of the movement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on farmers

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 14:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.