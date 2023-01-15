JUST IN
TN BJP urges police to arrest DMK leader for abusive language against Guv

Raj Bhavan deputy secretary, S. Prasanna Ramaswamy said that the video of Shivai Krishnamoorthy abusing the governor had gone viral

Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party | DMK | Tamil Nadu

IANS  |  Chennai 

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: twitter)
K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K. Annamalai has urged the state police chief C. Sylendrababu to immediately arrest DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for abusive and defamatory language against Governor R.N. Ravi.

The Tamil Nadu Governor's office had referred a complaint with the Chennai city police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal for action against the DMK leader for using abusive and defamatory language against Ravi.

In the complaint, Raj Bhavan deputy secretary, S. Prasanna Ramaswamy said that the video of Shivai Krishnamoorthy abusing the governor had gone viral. He stated in the complaint that the action of the DMK leader attracts Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Cyber cell deputy commissioner Krishna Sruthi in the letter to the Governor office said that the video was legally scrutinised and that it would amount to action under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC.

Police sources told IANS that the complaint along with video has been forwarded to the additional chief secretary (Home) for further action .

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 10:43 IST

