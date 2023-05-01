close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP promises to implement uniform civil code, NRC in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka Residents' Welfare Consultative Committee' will be set up to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act-1972 and modernise the grievance redressal mechanism

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday.

"We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto.

We will introduce the National Register of Citizens in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the state".

"The Constitution (of India) allows us to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. 'Justice to all; appeasement to none' is our policy", BJP National Present J P Nadda, who was among those present at the release programme, said.

The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).

The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families -- one each during the months of 'Yugadi', 'Ganesh Chaturthi' and 'Deepavali'.

Also Read

BJP promises to implement uniform civil code in poll-bound Karnataka

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

K'taka: Cong, BJP lodge complaint against each other about code violation

Polling underway for high-stakes civic polls in Delhi amid tight security

MP: Hotel of BJP leader, accused of murder, demolished amid public outrage

SpiceJet to operate more flights to evacuate people under Operation Kaveri

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers: CM Sawant

Govt at advanced stage of consultation on sedition law: Centre to SC

PM Modi lauds BJP's K'taka manifesto, says it sets tone for development

"We will set up an 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the State", the party said in its manifesto.

It also promised to launch the 'Poshane' scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre 'Nandini' milk every day and five kg 'Shri Anna - siri dhanya' through monthly ration kits.

The party also promised Sarvarigu Suru Yojane,' under which the Revenue Department will identify and distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the homeless beneficiaries.

According to Nadda, the BJP manifesto is centred around six 'A'.

These Six-A are Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social security) and Abhivruddhi (Development), he said.

The BJP said it will launch a scheme called Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi' through which it will provide a matching deposit up to Rs 10,000 on five-year fixed deposits made under the scheme for women of SC/ST households.

Karnataka Residents' Welfare Consultative Committee' will be set up to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act-1972 and modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.

Under the proposed Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane, the party promised to partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to top class standard'.

The Samanvaya Yojane' for collaboration between small and medium enterprises, and the Industrial Training Institutes to generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals, the party said.

In the Aarogya category, the BJP has promised to launch Mission Swasthya Karnataka' by establishing one Namma Clinic' (our clinic) in each ward of the municipal corporations. They will be equipped with diagnostic facilities. Also, it will provide a free annual master health check-up for senior citizens.

The party said if it is voted to power, it will allocate Rs 1,500 crore to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into India's most favoured tourist destination.

Further, the party will broaden the scope of Production Linked Incentive Schemes that will generate 10 lakh jobs eventually in Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uniform Civil Code BJP Karnataka

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM, says 'Karnataka election is not about you'

Rahul Gandhi
4 min read

Win in K'taka polls will be 'super booster dose' for Congress: Jairam

Cong should not feel defensive or apologetic about the 1991 reforms: Jairam Ramesh
4 min read

PM conducting 'Mann ki Baat', while Centre deprives WB of funds: TMC leader

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
2 min read

Hyundai Motor's total sales rise by 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai
1 min read

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

J&K National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Enforcement Directorate issued summons to National Conference President Farooq Abdullah asking him to appear before the investigators at its headquarters in Delhi, on Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

India brought home another 229 of its citizens from war-torn Sudan on Sunday PHOTO: PTI
5 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon