Delhi traffic updates: 14 routes regulated till Mar 3 for Mehrauli event

During the event hours, the Delhi police advised the emergency vehicles to use the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road instead of Dera Road or Mandi Road

The police also advised the devotees travelling from Faridabad and Gurugram to use the Dera border.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

In view of a three-day Satsang event being organised in Delhi’s Mehrauli from Friday, the police issued a traffic advisory to ensure management amid the large gathering. As many as 300,000 people are likely to attend the event being organised at the Radha Soami Satsang Complex on Bhati Mines Road in Mehrauli.

“A huge public gathering of around 300,000 from all parts of Delhi, NCR and neighbouring states is expected on these days. Movement of general traffic will be regulated on the following roads and junctions from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm on the Satsang days,” the Delhi police said.
Traffic regulations on these routes till Sunday:

1) Bhati Mines Road

2) Mehrauli - Badarpur Road

3) Bandh Road

4) Dera Road

5) Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg

6) Y Point Chhatarpur

7) CDR Chowk

8) Main Chhatarpur Road

9) Anuvrat Marg

10) 100 Feet Road Junction

11) Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj road)

12) Mandi Road

13) Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road

14) Aurobindo Marg

For the sake of convenience, the police also advised the devotees travelling from Faridabad and Gurugram to use the Dera border. 

“Movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhati Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and SSN Marg. However, all emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination,” the police noted.

For emergency vehicles, it has been advised to use the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road instead of Dera Road or Mandi Road.

“The commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services,” the Delhi police noted.

Topics : Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic Delhi-NCR BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

