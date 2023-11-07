India likely to use 'all its capacities' to end Israel's attack: Iran prez

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, urged India to use "all its capacities" to end the Israeli actions in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

According to the Iranian readout of the call between the two leaders, Raisi recalled India's struggles against Western colonialism and the country's position as one of the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement in the world

"Today, India is expected to use all its capacities to end the Zionist crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza," the statement read.

The Iranian President further stated that Tehran supports any global joint effort for an immediate ceasefire, lifting the blockade and providing aid to the oppressed people of Gaza.

"The continuation of the killing of the Palestinian people has infuriated of all the free nations of the world and this killing will have extra-regional consequences," he stated.

He further said that the killing of oppressed and innocent women and children, attacks on hospitals, schools, mosques, churches and residential areas are "condemned and unacceptable" from the point of view of any human being,

"Palestinian resistance groups have a legitimate right to confront the occupation of the usurping Zionist regime and all countries must support the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom from oppression," the Iranian readout quoted Raisi as saying.

He added, "How come that the struggle of European countries against Nazi Germany is an admirable and heroic act, but the resistance of the Palestinian people against the child-killing and criminal Zionist regime is condemned?!"

Meanwhile, in another part of this conversation, Raisi described the Tehran's view of relations with India as 'strategic' and emphasised the necessity of planning for the development of cooperation and compensating the delays in this field.

Emphasising the importance of the North-South Corridor and its benefits for all countries in the region, President Raisi emphasised that India is expected to make "serious investments" to strengthen sustainable economic cooperation, including in Chabahar Port.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi, stressed the importance of preventing escalation, ensuring the continued provision of humanitarian aid, and early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Also Read US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations Iran Prez, Saudi Crown Prince hold 1st call since ties mended, discuss war Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war US State Secy Blinken to visit Israel on Friday as war with Hamas continues Govt aims to train 600K workers under PM Vishwakarma, says official India's full support to Bhutan's development, PM Modi to King Wangchuk Assembly elections LIVE: Voting underway in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh Social media cos must remove misinformation: MoS IT on actress' fake video ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA in bank fraud-linked money laundering case

The two leaders also welcomed the progress in India and Iran's progress in bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port.

Since Israel declared a war on Hamas after the terror group unleashed mayhem in southern Israel on October 7, PM Modi has had regular telephone conversations with world leaders.

Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi spoke with the UAE President, Mohammaed Bin Zayed, sharing his concerns over the escalating situation and loss of civilian lives amid the Israel-Hamas war. Both leaders agreed on "the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation" in the region after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart Amirabdollahian to discuss the raging Israel-Hamas war.

The two leaders underscored the importance of preventing further escalation in the region and providing crucial humanitarian support.

They also agreed to maintain communication to address the evolving situation in West Asia.