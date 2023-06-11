close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs 142 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 2,450

India has recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,450, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Covid-19, Covid US

Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,450, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,788).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,44,58,447 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Magnolia tree bark compound inhibits Covid-19 reproduction: Study

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

Proud to serve nation marching forward with undeterred resolve: PM Modi

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Some Indian students facing deportation from Canada get stay orders: Report

North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman arrives in Varanasi for G20 meet

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus India

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Best Agrolife Ltd: 1st Indian company to manufacture tricolor agrochemical blend

Best Agrolife Ltd: 1st Indian company to manufacture tricolor agrochemical blend Read more At: https://aninews.in/news/business/business/best-agrolife-ltd-1st-indian-company-to-manufacture-tricolor-agrochemical-blend20230609174503/
3 min read

My friend experienced shooting in zombie town in US, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk
2 min read

Several BJP MPs from UP likely to loose ticket in Lok Sabha polls 2024

BJP, BJP logo
3 min read

Most Popular

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan declared fugitive economic offender

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan
2 min read

LIVE updates: High waves seen in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Indian Navy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon