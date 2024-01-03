India logs 602 fresh Covid-19 infections, five deaths; active cases dip

India, on Wednesday, lodged an increase in Covid-19 cases, with 602 fresh infections recorded in the past 24 hours, the government said. Five deaths were registered while the total active cases dipped 125 to 4,440, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

One death was reported each in Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, while two in Kerala, the data showed. As many as 722 people were discharged from the hospitals.

The uptick in Covid-19 cases has been attributed to the emergence of the new 'JN 1 variant' and cold weather conditions. In view of the situation, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to maintain constant vigilance and make arrangements in the event of adverse conditions.

Kerala and Karnataka remain the most affected states due to the JN. 1 variant. Delhi had reported its first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 last week, its total tally of the variant has reached 16, as per the latest available data.

Ten states and union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus. Other than Kerala, Karnataka, and Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab and Odisha, have reported the JN.1 variant cases, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).



As per INSACOG, a total of 263 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far till Tuesday. The agency's data showed 239 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 24 such cases were detected in November.



With the latest numbers, India's total death toll due to the infection rose to 533,371 as of 8:00 am in the morning. The number of discharged patients stands at over 44 million, with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, over 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.







Delhi government says situation under control



Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday that there was no need to worry over the spike in cases and that the situation in Delhi is still under control. "The information received about the disease so far from Delhi and neighbouring states has suggested that the cases are mild. Some people have a mild cough and cold, and some have a mild fever. People are recovering from the disease quickly. As of now, there is nothing to worry about," he said.