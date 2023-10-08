India made unprecedented achievements in every field in last 9 yrs: UP CM

The country and the world have been witnessing a new India, one that has made unprecedented achievements in every field, during the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Four Uttar Pradesh districts -- Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and Gautam Buddh Nagar -- hosted 11 meetings of the G20 bloc. By hosting these meetings, the state got a huge opportunity to showcase 'Brand Uttar Pradesh' to the world, he said.

Through these events, Uttar Pradesh's glorious cultural heritage, history, lifestyle, food habits, law and order and technology were presented to the world.

"We got a good opportunity to showcase the progress made in reducing corruption and providing a suitable business environment," a government statement quoted the chief minister as saying at the Central Zonal Council meeting in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech.

"The country and the world have seen a new India in the last nine years. Under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made unprecedented achievements in every field," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said the concept of cooperative federalism is being realised through Modi's "Team India" vision. The Central Regional Council will continue to make important contributions towards realising the prime minister's resolve of "One India, Best India" by strengthening cooperative federalism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 24th meeting of the Central Zonal Council.

Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present at the meeting. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel attended virtually.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards becoming a $1 trillion in the next five years.

According to the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the production of sugarcane, sugar and ethanol in the country. Rs 60,845 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 26.2 million farmers in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana with the aim of increasing their incomes.

"Due to strong law and order, developmental environment, sector-wise attractive policies and availability of world-class infrastructure, the state has emerged as a dream destination for the country and abroad," he added.

The state government has a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and the strictest legal action is being taken against professional criminals, the chief minister said.

Uttar Pradesh has been in the first position in the country in punishing those accused of crimes against women for the last three years, he added.